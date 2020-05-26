1  of  2
Breaking News
More of the state reopens as Gov. Cuomo looks toward reopening NYC, too City of Tonawanda police officer shot multiple times; suspect in custody
Live Now
News 4 at Noon
Closings
There are currently 275 active closings. Click for more details.

Buffalo State hosting livestream fundraiser for students

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo State College is livestreaming a fundraiser to help provide emergency financial assistance and scholarships for its students.

Organizers say, for 23 consecutive years, Buffalo State has hosted Bengala, it’s largest fundraiser, but due to the pandemic, this year’s fundraising program has been reimagined as Bengalathon.

Viewers will have the opportunity to bid on auction items and donate directly through the Bengelathon website

According to organizers, Buffalo State staff will also be taking calls for donations.

Bengalathon is Sunday, May 31, and runs from 3-5 p.m.

You can watch the livestream on the Buffalo State Alumni Association Facebook page.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss