Buffalo State hosting livestream fundraiser for students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo State College is livestreaming a fundraiser to help provide emergency financial assistance and scholarships for its students.

Organizers say, for 23 consecutive years, Buffalo State has hosted Bengala, it’s largest fundraiser, but due to the pandemic, this year’s fundraising program has been reimagined as Bengalathon.

Viewers will have the opportunity to bid on auction items and donate directly through the Bengelathon website.

According to organizers, Buffalo State staff will also be taking calls for donations.

Bengalathon is Sunday, May 31, and runs from 3-5 p.m.

You can watch the livestream on the Buffalo State Alumni Association Facebook page.

