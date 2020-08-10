Buffalo State is among the colleges and universities in WNY preparing for the Fall semester

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The Fall Semester for students at colleges and universities in Western New York is right around the corner.

“We want to keep our Bengals all safe and so we have really tried to continue thinking about and spend time on planning for a number of scenarios,” Vice President of Student Affairs Tim Gordon said. “To make sure that we can do everything from that contact tracing to making sure testing is available for individuals who are symptomatic.”

Students will be back on campus at Buffalo State College on August 31st. Gordon says students will have to adapt a little to the changes they’ll see around campus.

“Each area that they might interact with has been assessed so that we’ve made the appropriate modification based on what that interaction, with that office or space, might look like,” he said.

At each of the buildings on campus students, faculty and visitors will notice signs posted on the doors that say keep your distance from others and wear your face covering. This is another way the college is reminding people of the guidelines they need to follow.

“Really focus on education as a way to help people understand and be able to work through what looks different and to expect that,” Gordon said.

The college also spent time considering which courses should be in-person and which should be remote.

“As we looked at classes, we looked at, what are the priorities of classes that need to be offered in person, things like lab experiences,” Gordon said. “Those sorts of things that are certainly prioritized in the face-to-face component and then looking at where we can leverage hybrid or remote instruction.”

Gordon says any changes made to a student’s tuition is set at the SUNY system level. Several colleges and universities have been waiving the student activity fee, but Gordon says Buffalo State still plans to include that fee in the tuition.

