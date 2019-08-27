Buffalo State ranks high on list of “Best Bang for the Buck” colleges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Washington Monthly has named Buffalo State a “Best Bang for the Buck College” for 2019.

Outranking all other four-year colleges in western New York, Buffalo State came in 49th on a list of 363 northeastern schools.

The magazine’s list ranks colleges based on how well they help students get a marketable degree at an affordable price.

Buffalo State was also praised for its contributions to the country. The school ranked 76 out of 606 on the 2019 Master’s University rankings.

Factors included in this ranking are social mobility, research and service.

“We take tremendous pride in meeting students where they are—no matter their background, academic, or socioeconomic status—and providing support and opportunities to believe in a better future, to be inspired by our accomplished faculty, and to achieve success personally and professionally,” Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner said.

The 2019 fall semester at the college started on Monday.