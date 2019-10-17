BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo State College student has been accused of attempted murder, among other charges, following a shooting incident that took place on campus.

University police say Isiah Doyle, a resident of New York City and commuter student, fired shots during a fight on September 29.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Rockwell Rd. and Rees St.

No injuries were reported.

Along with second-degree attempted murder, Doyle has been charged with attempted assault, menacing, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on university grounds.

As police investigate the matter, they are looking for any information that could help them. If you have information that could be of assistance to police, call (716) 878-6333 or leave a message on their anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166.