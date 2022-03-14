BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Students on the Buffalo State College campus gathered Monday to share stories of Royden Cave, the freshman criminal justice major who was shot and killed in a house on Bird Ave. early Sunday morning.

Timothy Gordon, the college’s Vice President for Student Affairs, said classmates are creating spaces on campus where they can leave messages and stories about the Brooklyn native.

“They will tell you that he was a person who had an amazing sense of humor,” Gordon said. “He was somebody who could be counted on and was really involved in a lot of things. Students joked about the fact that you could find him almost everywhere at any time of day supporting and enjoying time with his fellow students.”

Buffalo police say Cave, 19, was shot in the midst of a “large gathering”. He later died at the hospital. On Monday, Crimestoppers offered up to $7,500 for information in the case.

“We know that there are multiple witnesses that were there that can provide us with information. We ask them to come forward,” said BPD Commissioner Joe Gramaglia.

Gramaglia also acknowledged that detectives are “coming up with some leads”.

Gordon said students are planning a memorial service for Cave. The service has not yet been scheduled.

“The piece that is important about our Bengal community is that folks come together and they support each other,” he said.