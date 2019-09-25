Buffalo students get a visit from Jurassic World Tour Live show group

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Students in Buffalo received a visit from some special guests today. The Jurassic World Live Tour took over the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School – Middle School.

The adventurous experience will take over KeyBank Center for seven shows. But first, a group from the show visited students.

They learned a little bit about STEM and dinosaurs. They went through a biology lesson today.

News 4’s Kelsey Anderson tells us more about the show and what the students learned. The Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Buffalo October 17-20.