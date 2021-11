BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Money from Albany will help make sure the movie magic continues here in Buffalo.

Buffalo Studios will get $2 million to help create a Hollywood-level studio lot in South Buffalo.

This new facility will give crews the space to produce feature films, tv series, animation and more.

Buffalo studios will also team up with UB to create a satellite campus on site for film students and those interested in learning about the industry.