BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 18-year-old man accused of killing 10 and injuring three others in the May 14 white supremacist mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets location will be back in court Thursday afternoon for a discovery hearing.

In a discovery hearing, the prosecution and defense present and report on their evidentiary findings, including medical records, autopsies, pictures, videos and social media posts. Discovery hearings became a mandatory part of the process in 2019.

At one point, the suspect’s attorneys said they need to do their job to prevent their client from being killed (he could face the death penalty in his federal charges) – loved ones of the victims laughed and shook their heads at this statement. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) July 7, 2022

“This is the most horrific case we’ve probably ever seen in Western New York,” legal analyst Chris Pannozzo told News 4’s Abby Fridmann. “And with the advent of social media there are likely going to be a lot of documents. A lot of videos and a lot of information to be exchanged by the parties.”

Potential pieces of evidence include the suspect’s live-stream of the shooting, his racist diatribe and his Discord posts. Cameras will not be permitted during the hearing, however News 4’s Marlee Tuskes will provide updates on the proceedings.

“This will paint a clearer picture of the schedule of the case we will be hearing,” Pannozzo said. “There could be some evidentiary hearings, there could be some what we call some motion practice. And I think you’ll see a clearer picture of how the case will proceed and when the case could go to trial.”

The hearing is in response to just New York State charges brought against the suspected shooter, who will appear in court at 2 p.m. He will face the highest charge in the state come trial. He is also facing federal charges.

