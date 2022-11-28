(Erie County District Attorney John Flynn will speak soon. Watch in the video player above.)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring three others in a mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Monday morning.
This took place after the original date of Payton Gendron’s court appearance was postponed due to weather.
This past June, he was indicted on 25 charges:
- domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree
- murder in the first degree (10 counts)
- murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (10 counts)
- attempted murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (3 counts)
- criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, an armed felony
During the morning, Gendron pleaded guilty to all charges except for the 10 counts of second-degree murder.
Prior to Gendron’s indictment, no one in New York had ever been indicted on a charge of domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree before.
In addition to these state charges, Gendron also faces federal charges detailed in a 26-count criminal complaint. If convicted in the federal case, he could be sentenced to death.
Here are the federal charges he faces:
- hate crime resulting in death (10 counts)
- hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt to kill (3 counts)
- use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence (10 counts)
- use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence (3 counts)
These are the names of those who were killed in the attack:
- Ruth Whitfield, 86
- Roberta Drury, 32
- Andre Mackneil, 53
- Aaron Salter, 55
- Heyward Patterson, 67
- Pearl Young, 77
- Katherine Massey, 72
- Margus Morrison, 52
- Geraldine Talley, 62
- Celestine Chaney, 65
Gendron will be sentenced on the state charges on February 15.
Tops Mass Shooting
- Accused Tops mass shooter pleads guilty to multiple charges
- Six months after Tops mass shooting, state program keeping people inside their homes
- Accused Buffalo mass shooter’s Monday court appearance adjourned due to weather
- Accused Buffalo mass shooter to plead guilty Monday
- Six months after Tops mass shooting: NYS plan assists people with home repairs, many still waiting for help
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.
Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who started working at WIVB in 2017. A Lancaster native, he came to Buffalo after working at stations in Rochester and Watertown. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.