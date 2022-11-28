(Erie County District Attorney John Flynn will speak soon. Watch in the video player above.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring three others in a mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Monday morning.

This took place after the original date of Payton Gendron’s court appearance was postponed due to weather.

This past June, he was indicted on 25 charges:

domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree

murder in the first degree (10 counts)

murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (10 counts)

attempted murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (3 counts)

criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, an armed felony

During the morning, Gendron pleaded guilty to all charges except for the 10 counts of second-degree murder.

Sentencing has been scheduled for February 15th.

Prior to Gendron’s indictment, no one in New York had ever been indicted on a charge of domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree before.

In addition to these state charges, Gendron also faces federal charges detailed in a 26-count criminal complaint. If convicted in the federal case, he could be sentenced to death.

Here are the federal charges he faces:

hate crime resulting in death (10 counts)

hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt to kill (3 counts)

use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence (10 counts)

use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence (3 counts)

These are the names of those who were killed in the attack:

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Roberta Drury, 32

Andre Mackneil, 53

Aaron Salter, 55

Heyward Patterson, 67

Pearl Young, 77

Katherine Massey, 72

Margus Morrison, 52

Geraldine Talley, 62

Celestine Chaney, 65

Gendron will be sentenced on the state charges on February 15.

