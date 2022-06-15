BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of community advocates is calling for more help for people who survived the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Taisiah Stewart was sitting at the front of the Tops store on May 14 waiting for his friend to get off her shift.

What he saw next changed his life forever.

“I hear the gunshots and I turned around and seen the first lady dying and falling over and when I see her and the gunshots I started running and I ran into the freezer at first but I turned around and found the exit and ran out the back door and I ran to my mother’s job I got blood clots in my feet, they still haven’t healed yet,” he said.

When he was running through the store, he fell and items like his phone, shoes, and clothes fell out of his bookbag.

He still hasn’t gotten those items back.

Community advocates said there are many stories like Stewart’s.

They said there were 63 people who were there that day and are demanding they get their personal items back.

“What about the living victims, what about the people that have to wake up in the morning and have to deal with these things and didn’t have time off or don’t have money or ID or social security card because stuff is in evidence,” said Renneitha Cottom.

Her cousin also survived the attack and she’s asking for easier access to mental health services on behalf of survivors.

“She was in there with her 14-year-old daughter and she was holding onto her when he put the gun to her head right before they made him surrender she has a burn mark in her head and he told her it was her lucky day,” Cottom said. “She begged for her life just like the rest of them. Thank God he didn’t take her life, but he could’ve.”

Advocates are also demanding Tops refund all transactions made at the Jefferson store on May 14. They said many people bought groceries that day and never got to bring them home, wasting their money.

They said they’ve reached out to Tops but haven’t heard back.

The group’s final demand is for paid time off for all the survivors. They’re asking each person’s employer to pay them while they take the time they need to heal.

Stewart had to return to work two days after witnessing the attack.

“Really I don’t feel like nobody really cares,” Stewart said.