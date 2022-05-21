BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three local sports teams are selling shirts to benefit Buffalo’s East Side community affected by last week’s racist mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets.

The Bills, Sabres and Bandits announced via Twitter that 100% of the proceeds from new “Choose Love” shirts will benefit the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund. They are being sold at this link.

Each shirt costs $25. The shirts are black, with “Choose Love” written across the front, above the logos of each of the teams.

Wednesday, the Bills announced the team would be donating $200,000, via the Buffalo Bills Foundation, to nonprofits working on emergency response efforts on Buffalo’s East Side. The NFL Foundation matched the donation, with an additional $200,000 benefitting the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.