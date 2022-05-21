BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s now easier than ever to help families and members of the Buffalo community impacted by the May 14 shooting at Tops Friendly Markets.

AT&T is working with the City of Buffalo on a Text-to-Give campaign. Anyone can donate $10 by simply texting “Buffalo” to 20222 from any cell phone, regardless of the provider.

Anyone who wishes to donate more than $10 can repeat the process as many times as they wish.

Money donated to the fund will support the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund and the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

AT&T and the AT&T Foundation are also contributing $50,000 to benefit the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund and the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to assist families of the victims and the surrounding community devastated by the mass shooting.

AT&T said it would also donate $10,000 to the 100 Club of Buffalo in honor of fallen retired Buffalo Police Officer Aaron Salter through support from FirstNet. The company said Officer Salter’s bravery and heroism saved many lives on the day of the shooting.

If you’d rather donate physical products, Cricket Wireless plans to accept donations of things like diapers, formula, paper products, detergents, dish soap, water bottles, and nonperishable food items. Donations can be dropped off at any Cricket authorized retail location in the Buffalo area.

Local employees from AT&T and Cricket have volunteered to help distribute food and water in the community in the area where the mass shooting happened.