BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tops Markets location on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, political leaders at the local and national levels responded. Some of those responses can be seen below.

“The President has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, NY this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops. The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones.” -White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

“I am heartbroken for the victims of today’s shooting in Buffalo, and am praying for their loved ones and first responders. We must do more to address the scourge of racism and anti-Semitism, and to pass commonsense gun safety measures to keep our communities safe.” -Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.” -NYS Governor Kathy Hochul

“The tragic shooting that occurred in a Buffalo supermarket Saturday afternoon is heartbreaking for our community and people all across the state and country. My wife and I are praying for the victims and their families.

I want to thank the Buffalo Police Department and Emergency Medical Services for quick action in detaining the suspect and aiding the injured.

New Yorkers stand together in condemning this despicable violence.”

-State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt

“I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area.” -Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz