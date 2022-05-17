(We will live stream the President’s arrival at 9:45 a.m. You can watch in the video player above.)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In wake of the mass shooting that took 10 lives and injured three others here in Buffalo, President Joe Biden will be in the city Tuesday to speak on the matter.
The following people lost their lives as the result of the devastating racist attack at the Tops store located on Jefferson Avenue:
- Aaron Salter, 55
- Ruth Whitfield, 86
- Pearl Young, 77
- Celestine Chaney, 65
- Roberta Drury, 32
- Heyward Patterson, 67
- Margus Morrison, 52
- Andre Mackneil, 53
- Geraldine Talley, 62
- Katherine Massey, 72
Zaire Goodman, 20, Jennifer Warrington, 50, and Christopher Braden, 55, were shot, but survived.
Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are expected to arrive at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga at 9:45 a.m.
From there, they will travel to Buffalo to visit the Tops memorial dedicated to those lost in Saturday’s mass shooting. This will take place just before 10:30 a.m.
At 11 a.m., the President and the First Lady will meet with the families of the victims, as well as first responders and community leaders at the Delavan Grider Community Center.
There, Biden will deliver remarks. He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.
Following this, the President and the First Lady will depart Buffalo at 2 p.m.
Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting
