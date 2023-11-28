BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — The federal case against Tops mass shooter Payton Gendron was back in court Tuesday, this time for a status conference.

Monday’s status conference lasted about 15 minutes, without any new information on where things stand with a death penalty ruling.

The prosecution and defense had their meeting with the U.S. Attorney General’s office back in September about the death penalty in this case.

Judge Lawrence Vilardo told the court Tuesday he had hoped a decision would have been made by now, but both parties said they had not heard when Attorney General Merrick Garland will make his ruling.

Instead, they spent the brief conference discussing the two motions still on the table.

The first is regarding jury selection, which the defense says will not be needed if there is no death penalty. Payton Gendron’s attorneys have said a number of times on record that their client will plead guilty in the federal case if he gets a similar sentence to his state case.

The second motion made by the defense would block prosecutors from accessing records about Gendron while in prison.

This case will be back in court on Jan. 12 for another status conference, as well as oral arguments. Both motions will be discussed at the next court appearance.