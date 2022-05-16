BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, BPD Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and other local officials will provide an update on Saturday’s mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops supermarket around 4 p.m. this afternoon.

The livestream will be available to watch in the video player above and a recording of the press conference will be posted afterward.

This article will also be updated with information from the press conference. Check back for updates.

Latest on Buffalo supermarket mass shooting

