BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, BPD Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and other local officials will provide an update on Saturday’s mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops supermarket around 4 p.m. this afternoon.
The livestream will be available to watch in the video player above and a recording of the press conference will be posted afterward.
This article will also be updated with information from the press conference. Check back for updates.
