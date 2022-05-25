WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A steering committee is being formed to establish a series of protocols, procedures and timelines for distributing the funds collected through the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, benefitting those impacted by the May 14 attack at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

This committee will be led by Reverend Mark Blue and Paul Vukelic, Tops Markets and the National Compassion Fund, announced Wednesday.

Blue is the pastor of Second Baptist Church in Lackawanna and president of the Buffalo NAACP, and Vukelic is the president and CEO of Try-It Distributing. The other members of this steering committee will be named in the coming weeks.

“This committee, which will be made up of local business, community and faith leaders, will volunteer their time to serve and recognize the incredible generosity of those who have donated and approach this responsibility with both compassion and respect,” Blue said.

100 percent of funds raised through the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund will benefit the victims’ families and survivors.

“The goal of the steering committee is to help the Buffalo victims’ families, survivors and those impacted as much as possible, with intentions of transparency, integrity, compassion and fairness,” Vukelic said. “We take this responsibility very seriously and are committed to doing what is right for all involved.”

To date, more than $1.55 million has been donated to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund by more than 8,500 donors. Donations can be made online. Those wishing to make donations by check or wire transfer should email Buffalo@NationalCompassion.org for details.

##