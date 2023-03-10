BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo mass shooter is serving 11 life sentences on state charges after his state court case concluded last month. But the federal case against him is not over.

A status conference on the federal charges against Payton Gendron is scheduled to take place Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. Gendron is not expected to appear in person.

On May 14, 2022, 10 people were killed and three others were injured when Gendron, a Broome County resident, opened fire inside the East Buffalo grocery store. Each person he killed was Black.

Here are the names of those who were killed in the act of domestic terrorism:

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Roberta Drury, 32

Andre Mackniel, 53

Aaron Salter, 55

Heyward Patterson, 67

Pearl Young, 77

Katherine Massey, 72

Margus Morrison, 52

Geraldine Talley, 62

Celestine Chaney, 65

In late November, Gendron admitted to the following state charges, for which he was sentenced in February:

domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree

murder in the first degree (10 counts)

attempted murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (3 counts)

criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, an armed felony

Gendron was the first person in New York to be indicted, as well as convicted, on the charge of domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree. He had also been indicted on 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, but those counts were automatically dismissed due to his admission to the first-degree murder charges.

We expect to have more information on the status of the federal case later today. Stay with News 4 for updates.