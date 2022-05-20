BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The tragic attack at the Tops Markets location on Jefferson Avenue has brought immeasurable pain and loss. But it has also ignited inspiring action by community members.

A soon-to-be Buffalo State graduate and resident of Buffalo’s East Side, Kai Dare, spoke with News 4’s Jhas Williams about how he is giving back to the community.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support those affected by last weekend’s mass shooting. Donations are also being accepted at Signature Cutz barber shop at 2312 Main St.and Southern Tier Brewery at 7 Scott St. until the end of the month.