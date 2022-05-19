BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city is holding a personal care items drive Thursday and Friday to collect items for the Jefferson Avenue neighbors.

Food donations have been pouring in since Saturday, but Mayor Byron Brown said the community told him they also need personal care items.

They’re collecting items like toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, toothpaste, soaps, wipes, garbage bags, and feminine products.

“A lot of food is coming in, a lot of things, a lot of activities to serve people out in the community to distribute food out in the community and from all that distribution what we were hearing from residents out in the community was that they needed personal care items,” Mayor Brown said.

Wegmans donated a truck full of these items Thursday.

“Making sure we had diapers, that was one of those things they were hoping to get, so just listening to the neighbors just to hear what do they need right now and doing our best to provide that,” said Wegmans spokesperson Michele Mehaffy.

There will be bins at City Hall and the drive runs through Friday.

