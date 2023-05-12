BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The iconic pillars at Buffalo City Hall will be illuminated from dusk to dawn this weekend to honor the victims of the Tops mass shooting.

Each column will be lit in a color chosen by victims’ family members “that best represented their loved one,” the city said.

The top of City Hall and other local landmarks will also be illuminated in orange this weekend, representing gun violence prevention and promoting the need for sensible gun control legislation. Sunday marks one year since 10 people were massacred while grocery shopping at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

City Hall’s Egyptian Revival style columns stand three stories high and were designed in the shape of tightly bundled reeds to represent strength in unity, the city said.

The color selected to represent each victim are as follows.

Margus Morrison: Blue

Roberta Drury: Purple

Katherine Massey: Green

Ruth Whitfield: Blue

Geraldine Talley: Red

Heyward Patterson: Green

Pearl Young: Purple

Aaron Salter: Blue

Celestine Chaney: Pink

Andre Mackniel: Red

“As we illuminate them this weekend, we are reminding people of the hurt that exists in our city and asking our community to silently reflect and remember the precious lives that were taken on that tragic day, as well as the many others who lost their lives as a result of senseless gun violence,” mayor Byron Brown said. “Let’s continue to show our strength in unity as a community, to the entire world.”

A list of events planned to commemorate and reflect are planned this weekend — see the list here.

You can also join us at 1p.m. Sunday for a special report as we reflect on what we’ve lost, what we’ve learned, and how we continue to heal. The special will air on News 4 and WIVB.com.