BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo will observe a moment of silence today for the 10 lives lost and three people injured during last week’s mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

The 123-second moment of silence will begin at 2:28:57 p.m. and end at 2:31:00 p.m.

Following the period of silence, the bells of Queen City houses of worship will ring 13 times to honor the victims of this tragic attack.

Remembering who we lost:

Roberta A. Drury, 32

Margus D. Morrison, 52

Andre Mackniel, 53

Aaron Salter, 55

Geraldine Talley, 62

Celestine Chaney, 65

Heyward Patterson, 67

Katherine Massey, 72

Pearl Young, 77

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Those recovering:

Zaire Goodman, 20

Jennifer Warrington, 50

Christopher Braden, 55