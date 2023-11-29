BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Should the man who murdered 10 people and injured three others in a racially motivated killing spree at a Buffalo supermarket last year face the death penalty for his actions?

That decision ultimately resides with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. But more than a year and a half since the mass shooting, the Department of Justice appears to be inching closer to an answer.

A DOJ committee tasked with making a recommendation on whether to pursue the death penalty has reached its decision, a spokesperson told News 4, confirming a Buffalo News report. That decision, however, remains private for the time being.

There is no death penalty in New York state, but it remains a possibility in the federal case. Lawyers for confessed murder Payton Gendron have said repeatedly — including again at a status conference this week — that their client, now 20, is prepared to plead guilty to the 27 charges against him and avoid a federal trial if the death penalty is off the table.

Gendron is already serving life in prison. He pleaded guilty to 15 charges against him in the state case one year ago this week, including ten counts of murder in the first degree and domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree, which carries an automatic punishment of life without parole.

When Gendron was sentenced in February, family members of victims offered differing opinions on whether they wanted to see him put to death. Most said they wanted him kept alive, to go through a trial and then to suffer for the rest of his days. The brother of one victim said Gendron should be put to death to avoid “wasting another dollar” on him.

The next scheduled appearance in the federal case is for a status conference and oral arguments on Jan. 12.