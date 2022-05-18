BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Medical Center took in the three surviving victims of Saturday’s massacre.

On Wednesday, the frontline workers showed the community they’ll always be there for them.

“We know how to deal with trauma but this, this racism, this massacre, just hit so differently,” said Doctor Michelle Swygert’Seay.

Frontline workers gathered to honor the 10 victims of Saturday’s shooting and drive home the point: love will always conquer hate.

“This was a challenging week on this level, on the organization, community level. Usually I’m dealing with things one by one, one at a time but this feeling it a very challenging I can’t even compare it to anything I’ve ever experienced here.”

ECMC saved three victims Saturday, but were prepared to take in as many as needed.

“As I understand, as the numbers were decreasing of the numbers who we were going to get, there was sadness because we knew that people didn’t survive.”

Hundreds of ECMC frontline caregivers are gathering in solidarity against racism, bigotry, and hate. “The ECMC Family will reinforce that love will always conquer hate.” @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/7IwtyMmsln — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) May 18, 2022

It’s also Mental Health Awareness Month and some workers participated in a walk before the gathering.

Erie County Legislature chair April Baskin reminded frontline workers to also remember take care of themselves during these times.

“We are not okay, what happened to our community is not okay, but we’re here standing because of people like you,” she said. “Because of people that despite the tragedy, despite the trauma, still have to get up and go to work.”

They said anyone in need of help can call the Center of Excellence for Behavioral Health help center or the 24 hour psychiatric hospital at 716-898-3000.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.