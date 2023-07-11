BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new lawsuit filing by the families of the Tops mass shooting victims and several law practitioners is expected to be announced Wednesday.

Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, co-counsel Diandra “Fu” Zimmerman, and Terry Connors will join the families of the Tops shooting victims at 10:30 a.m. on July 12 to announce the filing during a press conference. The conference will be stream live on this page.

It was not immediately clear what the lawsuit entails or who it may be against.

The May 14, 2022 shooting killed 10 people and injured three others, 11 of whom were Black, at the Tops on Jefferson, located on Buffalo’s East Side.

In May 2023, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against social media companies, alleging that the companies provided a platform that fed mass shooter Payton Gendron violent, racist content while maximizing their advertising revenue.