BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia provided an update on the investigation into the mass shooting that occurred this past Saturday.

Utilizing special equipment, the FBI will be working inside the Tops store where the shooting occurred. Gramaglia says work outside the store took place on Sunday.

On Saturday, ten people were killed and three others were injured at the Tops location on Jefferson Avenue. The 18-year-old accused of committing the atrocious act of white supremacist terrorism has been identified as Payton Gendron — a resident of Broome County, near the New York/Pennsylvania border.

Gramaglia says the investigation into this attack is a “slow, methodical process.”

“You know the officers,” Gramaglia said. “They’re resilient, they’re tired, but they’re gonna be here as long as it takes.”

On Sunday, we learned the names of the ten people tragically killed, as well as the three who were injured.

Killed

Roberta Drury, 32

Margus Morrison, 52

Andre Mackneil, 53

Aaron Salter, 55

Geraldine Talley, 62

Celestine Chaney, 65

Heyward Patterson, 67

Katherine Massey, 72

Pearl Young, 77

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Injured

Zaire Goodman, 20

Jennifer Warrington, 50

Christopher Braden, 55

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia used to work alongside Aaron Salter, who recently retired from the Buffalo Police Department.

“What a hero,” Garcia said. “He actually stopped the shooter from continuing in the store for enough time for him not to kill more people.”

“This scene was horrific,” Garcia said. The amount of damage that a round from an AR-15 does to a human body is just horrible.”

Garcia has ordered all sworn personnel of the Sheriff’s Office to wear mourning bands in remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak was also joined by Mayor Byron Brown, who spoke on investment in Buffalo’s east side, and how he plans to continue pushing for economic development and job creation in the community.

