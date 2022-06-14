BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been one month since 10 people were killed at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. In that time, FeedMore WNY says it has distributed more than 251 tons of food and other essential products.

The Tops store has been closed since the shooting, leaving many on Buffalo’s east side without a nearby option for groceries.

Since May 16, Feedmore has been holding emergency food distributions, in partnership with Erie County, the City of Buffalo and the Resource Council of WNY, among others. These distributions, which continue through July 8, have been happening at the following locations:

Resource Council of WNY (347 E. Ferry St.), Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m.

Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion (1100 Jefferson Ave.), Fridays from 3-7 p.m.

After the mass shooting, the organization has been able to help more than 64,000 people and 16,000 households through these distributions. 503,400 pounds of food and products have been given away at those sites.

This has taken a hefty amount of people power. According to FeedMore, more than 1,100 volunteers have put in nearly 3,800 hours of time to help sort, pack and distribute the donations. Compared to previous months, new volunteer registrations are up more than 400 percent.

“FeedMore WNY is grateful to all those who have donated food, funds and time to help support our Buffalo community during this horrific crisis,” FeedMore WNY President and CEO Tara Ellis said. “We are honored to stand beside many community partners who are working tirelessly to nourish the minds, bodies and spirits of our neighbors who have been affected by this act of hate,”

But there’s more work to be done, and FeedMore WNY needs help. They’re looking for additional donations in the form of money, food and other products, as well as additional hands to help get it to those in need.

“Our work is far from over,” Ellis said. “As we continue to hold emergency food distributions and deliver more food and resources to our partner food pantries within a ¾ of a mile radius of the Jefferson Avenue Tops, we need ongoing donations to support the response efforts.”

Emergency distributions in the first month have come at a cost of approximately $3.5 million. Anyone looking to donate money can give it online, and food donations can be dropped off at 91 Holt St. The food donations will be accepted on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to Noon.