BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local store hopes to send a message a week after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people and injuring three others, inside a Tops Friendly Markets location.

Customers can get a free “Buffalo Strong” t-shirt at all BFLO Store locations with the donation of a non-perishable food or personal care item.

The donations will go to FeedMore WNY to help meet the need during the ongoing food shortage in the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood of Buffalo.

The Buffalo Strong t-shirts include a silhouette of the city skyline along with the Bills team logo.

“We are proud to partner with the Bills and our great community stakeholders for this initiative,” Nathan Mroz, BFLO Store owner, said. “Soon, I hope the city can heal from such a devastating and hateful tragedy. There are no words to describe the pain people in this community are facing. We hope that this initiative will help spur even more outpouring of support for all areas of our great city; particularly in the neighborhood that was targeted for this unspeakable attack.”

The free t-shirts are available first come, first served, until they run out.