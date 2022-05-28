BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Buffalo Saturday for the funeral of Buffalo mass shooting victim 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield.
Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff were accompanied by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Air Force Two. They left Washington, D.C. from Joint Base Andrews for Buffalo at 8:45 a.m.
They then headed to Mt. Olive Baptist Church for the funeral of Ruth Whitfield.
In addition, Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Benjamin Crump, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other state and local leaders were in attendance.
View a photo gallery of the vice president’s visit below:
Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting
