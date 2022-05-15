BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia will provide an update on Saturday’s mass shooting at Tops Markets.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
You can watch live in the video player above.
Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting
- West Herr donating $300K to families of Tops Markets mass shooting
- Gov. Hochul, Buffalo mayor, BPD commissioner provide update on mass shooting
- 32-year-old Roberta Drury killed in Tops Markets mass shooting
- Police surround home of Buffalo mass shooter
- Buffalo mass shooter’s alleged manifesto leaves no doubt attack was white supremacist terrorism
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.