BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday in Washington D.C., Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia will testify in front of the House Oversight Committee as part of a panel of gun safety supporters.

Gramaglia is a member of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, which is comprised of law enforcement professionals from across the United States and Canada.

“I’m very conflicted about it because it’s an honor to go have this opportunity to speak, but I’m being called to speak because of this racist massacre that occurred here locally,” he said.

Also testifying in front of the House Oversight Committee will be Zeneta Everhart, whose son, Zaire Goodman, was shot while working at the Jefferson Avenue Tops. Goodman survived.

Everhart says she was asked to represent Buffalo by the office of Congressman Brian Higgins.

“The most important thing is to make sure that the congressmen and women know who Zaire is, and who Buffalo is, and more specifically, who the east side of Buffalo is,” she said.