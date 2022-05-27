BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many western New Yorkers have been coming together to help those affected by the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue.

The closure of the Tops on that street left many people without an option to get groceries and numerous other items near where they live. Two of the organizations lending a helping hand in wake of this are FeedMore WNY and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

On Friday morning, Catherine Shick from FeedMore and Mike Ball from Highmark, alongside community advocate Colleen Marchetta, joined us to discuss what they’ve been doing to help. Learn more about how they’re collecting food, money and more essential items in the videos above and below.

More information on Hope Rises can be found here.