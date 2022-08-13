BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jefferson Avenue residents gathered together for a town hall meeting Saturday to discuss the site of the local Tops supermarket and the future of the area.

Community members not only shared their thoughts regarding the controversial reopening of the grocery store, but also to reimagine the entire Jefferson Avenue community including more resources for food, as the reopened Tops is still the only supermarket in the area.

“Food apartheid is still going on, that one store wasn’t enough for care for its community, and an upgraded version of that is still not enough, and I don’t think 10 of my community members should die to get a store that looks like the one in Hamburg,” said Jerome Wright, the Vice Chair of Voice Buffalo.

There were also plans proposed during the meeting to construct a memorial for the victims of the shooting, to replace the supermarket.