BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The third surviving victim hospitalized from the Tops Markets mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue has been released from the hospital.
Christopher Braden, 55, of Lackawanna, was released Tuesday from Erie County Medical Center, News 4 confirmed.
The two other surviving victims, Zaire Goodman, Buffalo, and Jennifer Warrington, of Tonawanda, were released from ECMC in the days following the attack.
Ten other people were shot in the racially motivated act of domestic terrorism carried out by a white 18-year-old gunman. Those victims did not survive.
Funerals are underway for the victims of this tragic attack as the community rallies together to help the families and East Side residents affected.
Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting
