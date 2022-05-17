BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the mass shooting at Tops Markets in Buffalo, local businesses and charities have begun to donate to the families of victims and the community.

M&T Bank announced a $500,000 donation to support victims, their families, and long-term rebuilding initiatives in the community.

announced a $500,000 donation to support victims, their families, and long-term rebuilding initiatives in the community. New Era Cap announced a $300,000 donation to assist the victims and community.

announced a $300,000 donation to assist the victims and community. KeyBank reported a $250,000 grant to support victims’ families.

reported a $250,000 grant to support victims’ families. The Thurman Thomas Family Foundation has raised over $125,000, including a $10,000 donation from the foundation itself. Basil Family Dealerships reported a donation of $35,000 Tuesday to the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation. Bills DE Shaq Lawson reported a contribution of $10,000 to the foundation. Bills Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith and Andre Reed have also pledged support.

has raised over $125,000, including a $10,000 donation from the foundation itself. The Imagine for Youth foundation donated a portion of the proceeds from the second Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game to the families of the victims.

foundation donated a portion of the proceeds from the second Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game to the families of the victims. NYS Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association has reported a donation of $10,000 to FeedMore WNY.

has reported a donation of $10,000 to FeedMore WNY. FeedMore WNY has been distributing food to community members affected by the shooting and providing assistance to those in the community. FeedMore continues to accept donations and volunteers.

has been distributing food to community members affected by the shooting and providing assistance to those in the community. FeedMore continues to accept donations and volunteers. Balanced Beams Learning and Play Center announced it will be donating all proceeds from this week’s playgroups to support families of the victims.

This list will be updated as more donations are reported.