BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the Tops on Jefferson Ave. is back open, groups and organizations are still helping the local community with any basic needs.

The groups include, the Black Leadership Aids Crisis Coalition, “Social Change” and the local non-profit “Open Buffalo”. All of the groups gathered at the Makowski Early Childhood Center on Jefferson Ave. to provide fresh foods and resources for the surrounding area.

“This is something that we do on a regular basis and we go where the need is so in conjunction with our partner social change and with organizations that do sustainable food and community we try to work together and we make those resources available where the need is,” said Tracy Jones, the regional director for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

Organizers say they helped between 300 to 500 people Saturday alone to get fresh produce and nutritious food.