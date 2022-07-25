(WIVB) — A Washington state man has been ordered back in jail by a judge after court documents say he called into the Elmwood Ave. Tops to make threats.

According to the documents, 37-year-old Joey David George of Lynwood, Wash. called into Tops on Elmwood Ave. on July 19 and 20 threatening to shoot Black customers. Prosecutors say that he had made multiple threats in multiple different states dating back to September 2021.

A criminal complaint outlined that during his second call, he went on a rant about a “race war.” The threats came just over two months after the racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Ave. on May 14.

George admitted to making the calls and that the threats continued even after he was approached by law enforcement. He is due back in court in Seattle on August 5. He is charged with making interstate threats, according to authorities.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.