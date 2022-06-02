BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Over just two weeks, more than 4,000 books came in from across the country after the mother of a man injured in the Tops mass shooting sought to collect books on racism.

Zaire Goodman was one of the 13 people shot at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue last month. At the time, he was working at the store, and was one of only three people who survived. His mother, Zeneta Everhart, subsequently started a book drive in order to help people become better educated about diversity, inclusion and racism.

“Our hope is that this trends forever,” Everhart said. “I don’t want this to stop. I want this to be somebody’s full-time job one day, making sure that books in the school and in the libraries are a part of reading time.”

And more are still being collected. Zawadi Books on Jefferson Avenue is accepting donations, and they also have an Amazon wishlist with books they’re looking to obtain.

The goal is to have these books donated to places like schools, libraries and community centers.