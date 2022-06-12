BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New legislative gun proposals agreed to by United States senators come following the nation calling for change.

Earlier this week Zeneta Everhart was on Capitol Hill advocating for more gun control. She’s the mother of Zaire Goodman who was shot in the neck and back during the Tops mass shooting.

News 4’s Jeff Preval spoke with Zeneta Sunday about how she feels about the progress being made.

“I’m happy with what’s in it,” Everhart said. “It’s not exactly what I would like to see in it, but today I’m going to be honest, I’m going to celebrate our lawmakers because I’m proud of them. I’m proud they were able to sit down in a room and have an adult conversation about next steps in where we take this country and how we protect the citizens here.”

She said this is a great first step in the right direction.