National Civil Rights Museum president Dr. Russell Wigginton speaks at the event at the Buffalo Museum of Science on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dr. Russell Wigginton, the president of the National Civil Rights Museum, visited the Buffalo Museum of Science Saturday for a conversation entitled “A movement, not a moment: Reflecting on the past, present and future of Black freedom in America.”

Dr. Wigginton, who has been the president of the Memphis, Tenn. museum since August 2021, reflected on the May 14 Tops mass shooting, discussed topics of civil and human rights and pursuit of social justice through milestones in the American civil rights movement. The conversation sparked dialogue to carry into Buffalo’s rebuilding efforts.

“Make a commitment every day to meet people where they are,” Dr. Wigginton said. “Connected to that, you will give yourself the grace to step into uncomfortable spaces and find community.”

As part of the event, the 175 people in attendance received free admission to the science museum for the day.