BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many people gathered outside the Delavan Grider Community Center during President Joe Biden’s visit to Buffalo Tuesday.

In that crowd, Vyonne Elliott, the brother of mass shooting victim Andre Mackneil.

Mackneil died in Saturday’s shooting while at the grocery store picking up a cake for his son’s birthday.

“Andre was a great guy, a loving father, he loved sports, he just was he was my brother, was all I had left actually,” Elliott said.

Elliott met with the President earlier in the day.

“I would just like to see him do his job but at the end of the day I would like to see us as a people come together. The president can only do so much, but us as a whole it’s different,” Elliott said.

Many community members also gathered to show their support. Some said they want to see action from the President, not just hear words spoken.

Among their main concerns are cracking down on white supremacy and hate groups.

“The issue is…the operation of these hate groups that seem to be operating on the fringes of the law,” said Taniqua Simmons.

Simmons and others said they just want to see the President’s words turn into action.

“I really don’t feel safe and this is the first time ever that I’ve not felt safe in my community. Despite all the violence they say happens on the East side, we’re really a close knit community and we need to learn how are we gonna protect each other from situations like this moving forward.”

People said they’d like to see laws passed to help crack down on all of this, but they also want the community to be at the table for those decisions.

“It’s a place where you can’t help but live because that’s the only place you can afford so you’re pretty much a walking target. Everyone knows the East side that’s where all the Blacks live that’s why he was able to target the East side.”

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.