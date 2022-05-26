ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in Orchard Park are lending a helping hand to the community impacted by the Buffalo mass shooting.

This weekend, members of the Orchard Park Central School District will be “stuffing the bus.” Actually, they’re packing three of them!

After the shooting took place at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue, many people were left without a local grocery store. It remains closed to this day.

The Orchard Park community is looking to help those in the Jefferson Avenue community by collecting the following types of items:

Non-perishable foods

toiletries

feminine products

diapers

baby food

Off to a great start! All proceeds go to the the Jefferson Ave Community.



Once the buses are filled, items will be taking the items to @feedmorewny so they can be distributed! pic.twitter.com/qrF9UjI1Nw — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) May 26, 2022

The buses will be at the Tops on Southwestern Boulevard this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers of the event hope to fill all three.

