ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in Orchard Park are lending a helping hand to the community impacted by the Buffalo mass shooting.
This weekend, members of the Orchard Park Central School District will be “stuffing the bus.” Actually, they’re packing three of them!
After the shooting took place at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue, many people were left without a local grocery store. It remains closed to this day.
The Orchard Park community is looking to help those in the Jefferson Avenue community by collecting the following types of items:
- Non-perishable foods
- toiletries
- feminine products
- diapers
- baby food
The buses will be at the Tops on Southwestern Boulevard this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers of the event hope to fill all three.
Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.