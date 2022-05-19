BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula visited the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting memorial Thursday, one day after Josh Allen and Bills players served food at the scene.
The Pegulas were joined by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a Jamestown, N.Y. native, as well as Bills legends Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas.
Longtime Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret and former player Pat Kaleta, an Angola, N.Y. native, were also spotted.
On Wednesday, the Bills Foundation announced a $200,000 donation to support local response efforts, along with a matching $200,000 donation from the NFL Foundation.
Latest mass shooting news
- ‘This is my city, too’: Pegulas, Roger Goodell, Jim Kelly visit Buffalo mass shooting site
- Sullivan: Buffalo’s poet laureate strives to inspire a grieving city
- Highmark honoring mass shooting victim who worked with them for 40 years
- “Payton, you’re a coward”: Mass shooting suspect indicted
- “Stop the killing”: Buffalo community calls for change
This is a developing story, check back for more info.