CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of law enforcement officials were at the home of the Buffalo mass shooting suspect in Conklin, N.Y., near Binghamton, Saturday night.

By sunset, the home owned by Payton Gendron’s parents was surrounded by authorities of all levels — as high as the FBI. Agents and officers could be seen going in and out of the home, on a dead end street of a suburban neighborhood.

Conklin is a suburb of Binghamton, an hour and a half straight south of Syracuse and three and a half hours from Buffalo, where the 18-year-old is accused of murdering 10 people in a Tops supermarket.

Troopers said the operation is being led by the FBI because Gendron is charged with a racially-motivated hate crime, so federal charges could come.