BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says a local 911 dispatcher has been put on administrative leave for her handling of a call about the mass shooting at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue.
Poloncarz says what happened regarding the call was “inappropriate” and “unacceptable.” According to him, the call came from someone who was inside the store during the shooting that killed 10 people and injured three others.
According to Poloncarz, Erie County is pushing for the dispatcher’s termination. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting
- NYS AG to investigate social media companies following mass shooting in Buffalo
- Poloncarz: Dispatcher on leave after handling of 911 call from inside Tops
- Buffalo man accused of threatening employees of Elmwood Ave. Tops
- Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, other Bills and Sabres players visit Tops mass shooting memorial
- “Racism picked the wrong city”: Community gathers to remember victims and promote change
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.
Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.