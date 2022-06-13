BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Candlelight worship and prayer vigils are being planned for at least a dozen Tops Friendly Markets locations across the region Tuesday evening, exactly one month since the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue location.
The event, called Operation: T.O.P.S., runs from 7-8:30 p.m. in the parking lots of various stores.
“We are coming together cross WNY as a Buffalo Strong community to pray for healing,” organizers wrote. Their goals are “to stand shoulder to shoulder in unity, solidarity, and support” and “to pray for healing for the mass shooting families, survivors, for Tops employees, shoppers, City of Buffalo/WNY and our Nation.”
The list of confirmed stores is below. More may be added.
- Buffalo: 1275 Jefferson Ave.
- Alden: 12771 Broadway
- Amherst: 3035 Niagara Falls Blvd. & E. Robinson
- Amherst: Transit & Maple
- Batavia: 390 W. Main St.
- Depew: Transit & French
- East Amherst: Transit & N. French
- Grand Island: 2140 Grand Island Blvd.
- Hamburg: 6150 South Park Ave.
- Waterloo: 1963 Kingdom Plaza
- West Seneca: 355 Orchard Park Rd. & Slade
- Williamsville: 5274 Main St.
Given that the event takes place on Flag Day, attendees are encouraged to bring American and Buffalo flags in addition to candles.
* * *
