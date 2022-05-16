BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday morning on Wake Up!, we were joined by psychiatrist Dr. Wendy Weinstein from BryLin.

During her appearance, Dr. Weinstein discussed help that’s available for the community following Saturday’s devastating white supremacist terror attack that left 10 people dead and three others injured.

“We’re not at a point yet where we’re ready to heal…This is very normal,” Dr. Weinstein said. “What we want is for people to be able to listen to each other.”

