BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Department of Justice filing Friday confirmed that the government will seek the death penalty against the Buffalo mass shooter, who murdered 10 people and injured three others in a racist attack at a Tops supermarket in May 2022.
The filing notified the court and lawyers for gunman Payton Gendron that “the United States believes the circumstances … are such that, in the event of a conviction, a sentence of death is justified.”
The DOJ said it weighed the following statutory threshold factors:
- Intentional Killing
- Intentional Infliction of Serious Bodily Injury
- Intentional Participation in an Act Resulting in Death
- Intentional Engagement in an Act of Violence, Knowing That the Act Created a Grave Risk of Death to a Person
Additionally, statutory aggravating factors included:
- Grave Risk of Death to Additional Persons
- Substantial Planning and Premeditation
- Vulnerable Victim
- Multiple Killings and Attempted Killings
Non-statutory aggravating factors were:
- Victim Impact
- Injury To Surviving Victims
- Racially-Motivated Killings
- Attempt To Incite Violence
- Selection of Site
