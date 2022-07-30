BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo community continues to heal after the May 14 mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson. Now, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Partnership Center and Buffalo Public Schools are coming together to help that healing.

The organizations are hosting a “Day of Hope and Healing” this weekend. Reverend Dr. Que English, the director for the Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, joined News 4 at 4 on Friday to talk more about it.

