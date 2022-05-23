BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres Foundation is donating $100,000 to the Resource Council of WNY.

“We need to support our neighbors and be catalysts for change, and this will hopefully be a small part of the healing process as we come together as a community,” states Buffalo Sabres Foundation President Rich Jureller.

The Resource Council of WNY runs the Buffalo Renaissance Foundation Community Center, which provides support for youth on Buffalo’s east side through after-school education, summer camps, and sports facilities. The community center is in the neighborhood of the racially-motivated mass shooting that took place on May 14.

Now, it’s an even more crucial resource as a large food and supply distributor in the wake of the closure of the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

The Buffalo Sabres wrote Monday that the $100,000 donation will be used for staffing and programming at the community center.

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation has invested $1.2 million in the community center since its opening in 2015. For a list of ways you can help the community, click or tap here.